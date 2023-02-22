North Carolina legislators could approve a bill to legalize North Carolina mobile sports betting in the Tar Heel State. There are already a few in-person North Carolina sports betting locations in the state, so the introduction of online sports betting in North Carolina is a logical addition. However, a 2022 bill to legalize mobile sports betting in North Carolina fell short of becoming a reality when it failed by one vote. Now, North Carolina lawmakers are optimistic a bill to legalize North Carolina sports betting sites will be passed in 2023.

Once North Carolina online sports betting is legalized, sports fans across the state will be able to wager on their favorite sports and teams from the comfort of their own homes. That means the latest North Carolina sports book promo code and North Carolina sports book bonus code could be very popular. If you haven't tried sports betting before and want to be familiar with the terms, check out this helpful guide from our friends at SportsLine to some see of the most popular ways to wager.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are just a few.

Outright: This is the most user-friendly bet you can place and is used a ton when wagering on car races and pro golf. You simply choose which person you think will win an entire sporting event and then place your bet.



Money line: This is the best way to wager on North Carolina's professional hockey team. If Carolina is listed as a -200 favorite against Ottawa, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on Carolina to return $100 on that side to win. If Ottawa is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet if that side wins.



Futures: In addition to betting on teams that are competing right now, you can also place a futures bet, which is a wager placed on a sporting event well into the future. While baseball season hasn't started just yet, you would be able to place a futures bet now on which teams you think will win their division in the fall.

