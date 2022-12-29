Many USA sports betting fans across the country wagered on football for the very first time this season because sports betting was newly legalized in their state, but sports betting in North Carolina will have to wait a little longer. The North Carolina House voted down a bill in June 2022 that would have legalized North Carolina sports betting, mostly because of an amendment that would have banned wagering on college sports. This would have done the state a major disservice because of the huge college sports market in the Tar Heel State. Despite this setback, the state is interested in making legal North Carolina mobile sports betting a reality. If state legislatures rework that bill at the start of 2023, North Carolina sports fans could be in on the action by the time the next football season starts up.

Once North Carolina online sports betting is legalized, sports fans across the state will be able to wager on their favorite sports and teams from the comfort of their own homes. That means the latest North Carolina sports book promo code and North Carolina sports book bonus code could be very popular. If you haven't tried sports betting before and want to be familiar with the terms, check out this helpful guide from our friends at SportsLine to some see of the most popular ways to wager.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are just a few.

Against the spread: Your go-to method for wagering on football. If Carolina is the 7.5-point underdog against Tampa Bay, Carolina must win outright or lose by 7 points or fewer to cover the spread. Tampa Bay can cover as the 7.5-point favorite by winning by 8 points or more points.



Teaser: This betting style helps you cover the spread by diminishing the risk. If your two favorite football teams are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover.



Push: If neither team in a game can cover the spread, it is considered a type of "tie" called a push. If Carolina closes as a three-point favorite against New Orleans and then wins 27-24, neither team can cover and all bets on the spread are returned.

Where to find the best North Carolina sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in North Carolina or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush North Carolina online sports betting when it's a reality.