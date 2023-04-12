It looks like it's just a matter of time now until online sports betting in North Carolina is legalized. The effort in 2023 to legalize North Carolina sports betting made its way through the state senate in March and now the wait is on to see if it is approved by the North Carolina House. The effort to legalize North Carolina mobile sports betting in the Tar Heel State fell short by one vote in 2022, but the recent effort has lawmakers positive that North Carolina sports betting sites will get the green light in 2023 and launch at a later date.

The Tar Heel State already has in-person sports betting locations, so fans may already be familiar with common sports betting terms.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are just a few.

Outright: This betting style requires you to simply select one side to win an entire sporting event. This is an especially popular betting style for wagering on golf tournaments and title fights, as well as horse and car races.



Player prop: A prop bet is a wager on something other than the final outcome of a game, and often focuses on a single player's performance. Sportsbooks will project a player's stat and you wager whether you think the final will fall Over of Under that projection. Popular prop bets can be on how many three-point shots a basketball player will tally or how many shots on goal a hockey player will have.



Money line: If you're gearing up for hockey playoffs, this is the best way to wager on North Carolina's professional hockey team. If Carolina is listed as a -200 favorite against Florida, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on Carolina to return $100 on that side to win. If Florida is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet if that side wins.

