The journey continues in the Tar Heel State as the latest North Carolina sports betting bill makes its way through the North Carolina legislative branches. North Carolina already offers in-person NC sports betting at three specified locations, but the effort to get North Carolina mobile sports betting legalized has not yet been successful. The latest push to legalize North Carolina sports betting sites has made its way through the Senate and onto the North Carolina House. While it looks like North Carolina online sports betting could be legalized this year, there is still no timeline on when that could happen.

The Tar Heel State already has in-person sports betting locations, so fans may already be familiar with common sports betting terms. If you haven't tried sports betting before and want to be familiar with sports betting terminology, check out this helpful guide from our friends at SportsLine to some see of the most popular ways to wager.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are just a few.

Over/Under: Basketball is a big deal in North Carolina and here is how you would wager on it. If a sportsbook sets the over/under for a game between Charlotte and Cleveland at 210, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams final scores will hit over or under 210.



Money line: If you're gearing up for hockey playoffs, this is the best way to wager on North Carolina's professional hockey team. If Carolina is listed as a -200 favorite against Ottawa, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on Carolina to return $100 on that side to win. If Ottawa is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet if that side wins.



Parlay: This high-risk, high reward method involves putting two or more sides on one wager and all sides must win for the bet to cash in. It can be worth it though, because a $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100 if all four sides win. If only three sides win, the bet is a loser.

Where to find the best North Carolina sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in North Carolina or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush North Carolina online sports betting when it's a reality.