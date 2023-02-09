Of all the states trying to legalize sports betting in 2023, North Carolina is beginning to look like the state to do it first. The Tar Heel State already has several in-person North Carolina sports betting locations, but efforts to legalize North Carolina mobile sports betting haven't been as successful. As of February 2023, however, it looks like the newest sports betting in North Carolina bill could have enough support to be passed. Before you know it, North Carolina sports fans could be able to wager on their favorite teams from the comfort of their own homes.

Once North Carolina online sports betting is legalized, sports fans across the state will be able to wager on their favorite sports and teams from the comfort of their own homes. That means the latest North Carolina sports book promo code and North Carolina sports book bonus code could be very popular. If you haven't tried sports betting before and want to be familiar with the terms, check out this helpful guide from our friends at SportsLine to some see of the most popular ways to wager.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are just a few.

Over/Under: If you're a big basketball fan, this betting method is for you. If a sportsbook sets the over/under for a game between Charlotte and Denver at 210, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams final scores will hit over or under 210.



Money line: Here's how to wager on North Carolina's pro hockey team. If Carolina is listed as a -200 favorite against New York, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on Carolina to return $100 on that side to win. If New York is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet if that side wins.



Parlay: This high-risk, high reward method involves putting two or more sides on one wager and all sides must win for the bet to cash in. It can be worth it though, because a $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100 if all four sides win. If only three sides win, the bet is a loser.

Where to find the best North Carolina sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in North Carolina or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush North Carolina online sports betting when it's a reality.