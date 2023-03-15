The effort to legalize North Carolina mobile sports betting is in full force. Efforts to legalize online sports betting in North Carolina stalled in 2022 because of an amendment that would have banned betting on college sports. But new legislation proposed in 2023, which allows both online sports betting in North Carolina and betting on college teams, continues to gain momentum. North Carolina already offers in-person betting at three locations, and it looks like online sports betting in North Carolina will join it very soon.

Once North Carolina online sports betting is legalized, sports fans across the state will be able to wager on their favorite sports and teams from the comfort of their own homes. That means the latest North Carolina sports book promo code and North Carolina sports book bonus code could be very popular. If you haven't tried sports betting before and want to be familiar with the terms, check out this helpful guide from our friends at SportsLine to some see of the most popular ways to wager.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are just a few.

Over/Under: There is no better way to wager on basketball. If a sportsbook sets the over/under for a game between Charlotte and Indiana at 210, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams final scores will hit over or under 210.



Player prop: A prop bet is a wager on something other than the final outcome of a game, and often focuses on a single player's performance. A sportsbook will project a player's stat and you wager whether you think the final will fall Over or Under that projection. Popular prop bets can be on how many three-point shots a basketball player will tally or how many assists a hockey player will have.



Parlay: This high-risk, high reward method involves putting two or more sides on one wager and all sides must win for the bet to cash in. It can be worth it though, because a $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100 if all four sides win. If only three sides win, the bet is a loser.

Where to find the best North Carolina sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in North Carolina or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush North Carolina online sports betting when it's a reality.