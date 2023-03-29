The push to get North Carolina sports betting legalized is in full force as legislators from both sides of the aisle show their support. The last North Carolina mobile sports betting bill proposed to lawmakers failed by one House vote in spring 2022, but the latest bill is quickly moving through both branches of government. If this most recent bill passes, North Carolina sports betting sites could launch as early as January 2024.

The Tar Heel State already has in-person sports betting locations, so fans may already be familiar with common sports betting terms. If you haven't tried sports betting before and want to be familiar with sports betting terminology, check out this helpful guide from our friends at SportsLine to some see of the most popular ways to wager.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are just a few.

Outright: This betting style requires you to simply select one side to win an entire sporting event. This is an especially popular betting style for wagering on golf tournaments and title fights, as well as horse and car races.



Player prop: A prop bet is a wager on something other than the final outcome of a game, and often focuses on a single player's performance. Sportsbooks will project a player's stat and you wager whether you think the final will fall Over of Under that projection. Popular prop bets can be on how many three-point shots a basketball player will tally or how many hits a baseball player will have.



Live betting: Basketball is huge in the Tar Heel State, and a great way to wager on it is with a live bet. Sportsbooks adjust certain odds throughout the game so you can bet along with the action. If a basketball game is tied late in the second half, you can wager on whether you think the game will go into overtime with a live bet.

Where to find the best North Carolina sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in North Carolina or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush North Carolina online sports betting when it's a reality.