The latest push to get North Carolina sports betting legalized in the Tar Heel State is moving along as legislation moves through the State Senate and House. While conversations broke down in spring 2022 regarding legal online sports betting in North Carolina, the 2023 effort continues to gain traction. If North Carolina online sports betting gets the green light in 2023, it could launch as early as 2024.

The Tar Heel State already has in-person sports betting locations, so fans may already be familiar with common sports betting terms. If you haven't tried sports betting before and want to be familiar with sports betting terminology, check out this helpful guide from our friends at SportsLine to some see of the most popular ways to wager.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are just a few.

Money line: Pro hockey playoffs are here, and this is how to wager on North Carolina's professional hockey team. If Carolina is listed as a -200 favorite against New York, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on Carolina to return $100 on that side to win. If New York is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet if that side wins.



Live betting: Baseball is back and live betting is a great way to play along with your favorite pro baseball team. A sportsbook will update certain odds as a game progresses, so you can bet on a player having a great game to hit a home run -- and many other outcomes -- as the innings unfold.



Outright: This betting style requires you to simply select one side to win an entire sporting event. This is an especially popular betting style for wagering on golf tournaments and title fights, as well as car races.

Where to find the best North Carolina sports betting advice

