North Carolina already has two in-person spots for residents to bet on sports in North Carolina, but could North Carolina mobile sports betting be next? There was a bill being discussed that would have already made North Carolina sports betting a reality. However, the North Carolina House voted down the bill in the spring of 2022 because of an amendment that would have prohibited gambling on college sports. With the legislative window opening back up to start 2023, the push to legalize online sports betting in North Carolina could pick up speed yet again.

Once North Carolina online sports betting is legalized, sports fans across the state will be able to wager on their favorite sports and teams from the comfort of their own homes. That means the latest North Carolina sports book promo code and North Carolina sports book bonus code could be very popular. If you haven't tried sports betting before and want to be familiar with the terms, check out this helpful guide from our friends at SportsLine to some see of the most popular ways to wager.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are just a few.

Over/Under: If a sportsbook sets the over/under for a game between Charlotte and Toronto at 200, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams final scores will hit over or under 200.



Player prop: Prop bets are based on outcomes other than the final score of a game and often focus on individual players' performances. Popular player props include how many touchdown passes a quarterback will throw or how many rushing yards a running back will tally.



Parlay: This high-risk, high reward method involves putting two or more sides on one wager and all sides must win for the bet to cash in. It can be worth it though, because a $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100 if all four sides win.

Where to find the best North Carolina sports betting advice

