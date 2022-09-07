Many fans will try out online sports betting for the first time this week because of the return of football, but North Carolina sports betting will have to wait just a little longer. A bill to legalize North Carolina mobile sports betting was voted down by state legislatures in June 2022 because an amendment would have made it illegal to wager on college sports. Since college sports are huge in the Tar Heel State, omitting college sports betting in North Carolina would greatly impact revenue. The current expectation is that a new bill will be introduced in 2023 that could make North Carolina online sports betting a reality.

Once North Carolina online sports betting is legalized, sports fans across the state will be able to wager on their favorite sports and teams from the comfort of their own homes. That means the latest North Carolina sports book promo code and North Carolina sports book bonus code could be very popular. If you haven't tried sports betting before and want to be familiar with the terms, check out this helpful guide from our friends at SportsLine to some see of the most popular ways to wager.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are just a few.

Prop bet: One way to bet on different outcomes other than the final score of a game is to place a prop bet. Prop bets are placed throughout the sports world, whether it's on how many touchdown passes a quarterback throws or how many home runs a baseball player hits.

Against the spread: Football is very popular in the sports betting world, and placing a spread bet is simple. If Carolina is listed as the 7.5-point favorite in a game against Cleveland, that side must win by eight points or more to cover the spread. Cleveland can cover in that game by winning outright or losing by seven points or fewer.

Push: Occasionally in spread betting neither team can cover, and the result is called a push. If Carolina closes as a three-point favorite against Atlanta and then wins the game 27-24, neither team can cover and all bets on the spread are returned.

Where to find the best North Carolina sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in North Carolina or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush North Carolina online sports betting when it's a reality.