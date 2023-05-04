If it feels like North Carolina sports betting could be legalized any day now. That's because the Tar Heel State close to giving North Carolina mobile sports betting the green light. The latest piece of proposed legislation to legalize North Carolina sports betting sites has made its way through one branch of the North Carolina legislature. North Carolina currently has three locations designated for in-person sports betting in North Carolina, but getting the details hammered out to legalize online sportsbooks has taken more time. From the looks of things, North Carolina could be the next state to legalize USA sports betting.

The Tar Heel State already has in-person sports betting locations, so fans may already be familiar with common sports betting terms. If you haven't tried sports betting before and want to be familiar with sports betting terminology, check out this helpful guide from our friends at SportsLine to some see of the most popular ways to wager.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are just a few.

Money line: If you're gearing up for hockey playoffs, this is the best way to wager on North Carolina's professional hockey team. If Carolina is listed as a -200 favorite against New Jersey, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on Carolina to return $100 on that side to win. If New Jersey is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet if that side wins.



Player prop: A prop bet is a wager on something other than the final outcome of a game, and often focuses on a single player's performance. Sportsbooks will project a player's stat and you wager whether you think the final will fall Over of Under that projection. Popular prop bets can be on how many shots-on-goal a hockey forward will tally or how many saves a goaltender will make.



Parlay: This high-risk, high reward method involves putting two or more sides on one wager and all sides must win for the bet to cash in. It can be worth it though, because a $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100 if all four sides win. If only three sides win, the bet is a loser.

