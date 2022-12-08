North Carolina sports fans don't have access to legal North Carolina sports betting right now, even though football, basketball and hockey are all in season. But they may not have to wait too much longer, with hope the push to get North Carolina mobile sports betting legalized will get underway in 2023. North Carolina legislators voted down the most recent bill to legalize sports betting in North Carolina since it included an amendment that would have prohibited wagering on college sports.

Once North Carolina online sports betting is legalized, sports fans across the state will be able to wager on their favorite sports and teams from the comfort of their own homes. That means the latest North Carolina sports book promo code and North Carolina sports book bonus code could be very popular. If you haven't tried sports betting before and want to be familiar with the terms, check out this helpful guide from our friends at SportsLine to some see of the most popular ways to wager.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are just a few.

Against the spread: If Carolina is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against Detroit, that side must win by 8 points or more to cover the spread. Detroit can cover that spread by winning outright or losing by 7 or fewer points.



Over/Under: If a sportsbook sets the over/under for a game between Charlotte and Philadelphia at 200, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams final scores will hit over or under 200.



Money line: If Carolina is listed as a -200 favorite against Detroit, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on Carolina to return $100 on that side to win. If Detroit is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet.

Where to find the best North Carolina sports betting advice

