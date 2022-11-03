With so many states across the country legalizing sports betting, North Carolinians are wondering when theirs will be next. North Carolina legislatures had a reason to vote down the most recent bill to legalize North Carolina sports betting, given it included an amendment that would have prohibited wagering on college sports. With college sports being such a huge draw in the Tar Heel State, such an amendment would have made sports betting in North Carolina potentially unpopular. There is hope, however, that the subject will be brought back up in 2023 and that a bill will be presented.

Once North Carolina online sports betting is legalized, sports fans across the state will be able to wager on their favorite sports and teams from the comfort of their own homes.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are just a few.

Prop bet: If betting on the final score of a game isn't for you, you will love this popular betting style which lets you wager on other outcomes within a game. Common prop bets include how many touchdowns a running back will score or how many three-point shots a basketball player will hit.

Parlay: This high-risk, high reward method involves putting two or more sides on one wager and all sides must win for the bet to cash in. It can be worth it though, because a $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100 if all four sides win.

Futures: Want to wager on a game well in the future? Futures bets let you wager on sports outcomes that will take place months from now. The basketball season has barely begun, but you can still place a futures bet on which team will win each conference.

Where to find the best North Carolina sports betting advice

