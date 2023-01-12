After a near miss in 2022, North Carolina sports betting will be discussed and decided on in 2023. The North Carolina House voted down a bill in spring of 2022 that would have legalized North Carolina mobile sports betting but prohibited gambling on college sports, a major inconvenience for a state where college sports is king. But with the new legislative session opening this month, sports betting in North Carolina is expected to be a priority. North Carolina could be the next state to legalize online sports betting.

Once North Carolina online sports betting is legalized, sports fans across the state will be able to wager on their favorite sports and teams from the comfort of their own homes. That means the latest North Carolina sports book promo code and North Carolina sports book bonus code could be very popular. If you haven't tried sports betting before and want to be familiar with the terms, check out this helpful guide from our friends at SportsLine to some see of the most popular ways to wager.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are just a few.

Over/Under: This betting style is perfect for wagering on high-scoring games, like basketball. If a sportsbook sets the over/under for a game between Charlotte and Boston at 200, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams final scores will hit over or under 200.



Money line: This style is a must if you want to wager on hockey. If Carolina is listed as a -200 favorite against Pittsburgh, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on Carolina to return $100 on that side to win. If Pittsburgh is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet on that side to win.



Outright: This is the most user-friendly bet you can place and is used a ton when wagering on car races, golf tournaments and title fights. You simply choose which person you think will win an entire sporting event and then place your bet.

