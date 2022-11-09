Sports fans in North Carolina have made it known they are interested in legalizing North Carolina sports betting, so legislatures are being extra careful in considering a bill that would legalize the industry. The most recent bill to legalize sports betting in Georgia presented by lawmakers was voted down by the North Carolina House in June 2022 because of an amendment that would have prohibited gambling on college sports. With college sports being a huge draw in the Tar Heel State, the amendment was unpopular. Therefore, the topic of legal North Carolina mobile sports betting won't be brought back up until some time in 2023.

Once North Carolina online sports betting is legalized, sports fans across the state will be able to wager on their favorite sports and teams from the comfort of their own homes. That means the latest North Carolina sports book promo code and North Carolina sports book bonus code could be very popular. If you haven't tried sports betting before and want to be familiar with the terms, check out this helpful guide from our friends at SportsLine to some see of the most popular ways to wager.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are just a few.

Against the spread: If Altanta is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against Carolina, that side must win by 8 points or more to cover the spread. Carolina can cover that spread by winning outright or losing by 7 or fewer points.



Over/Under: If a sportsbook sets the over/under for a game between Charlotte and Golden State at 200, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams final scores will hit over or under 200.



Outright: This is the easiest sports wager you can place, where you simply pick one side to win an entire sporting event. This is a particularly popular betting style when it comes to single-player sporting events such as golf tournamets, title fights and car races.

Where to find the best North Carolina sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in North Carolina or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush North Carolina online sports betting when it's a reality.