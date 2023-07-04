North Carolina has entered the fray, because the Tar Heel State is the latest to legalize online sports betting in 2023. North Carolina sports betting sites launched in-person sports betting at three locations in March 2021, but it took a little longer to put legislation in place for North Carolina mobile sports betting. The effort to legalize North Carolina online sports betting was finally a success in June 2023, and it is being projected that North Carolina online sports betting sites will launch in 2024.

The Tar Heel State already has in-person sports betting locations, so fans may already be familiar with common sports betting terms. If you haven't tried sports betting before and want to be familiar with sports betting terminology, check out this helpful guide from our friends at SportsLine to some see of the most popular ways to wager.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are just a few.

Outright: This user-friendly betting style requires you to simply wager on whatever side you think will win an entire sporting event. This method is particularly popular when betting on single-player sporting events such as golf tournaments and car races, both of which are in action this time of year.



Money line: Baseball rules this time of year and this is the most common way to wager on it. If Tampa Bay is listed as a -200 favorite against Atlanta, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on Tampa Bay to return $100 on that side to win. If Atlanta is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet if that side wins the game.



Futures: You aren't limited to wagering on games happening right now. Futures bets let you wager on sports outcomes that will take place months from now. Football season is still a few months away, but you can place a futures bet now on which team you think will win their division next winter.

Where to find the best North Carolina sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in North Carolina or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush North Carolina online sports betting when it's a reality.