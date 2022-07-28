Residents of North Carolina are very passionate about their teams, but it looks like they will have to wait a little longer before they can wager on them with North Carolina sports betting. The North Carolina House was working on a bill that would create legal sports betting in North Carolina, but the bill was voted down in June 2022 by a 51-50 margin. The main issue with the bill was a new amendment that would have banned wagering on college sports, which would have greatly impacted revenue in a state that is more passionate about its college sports teams than any other. Experts are still optimistic that a new North Carolina mobile sports betting bill will be introduced in 2023 and that North Carolina sports books will join the state's two in-person tribal casinos as destinations for betting on sports in North Carolina.

Once North Carolina online sports betting is legalized, sports fans across the state will be able to wager on their favorite sports and teams from the comfort of their own homes. That means the latest North Carolina sports book promo code and North Carolina sports book bonus code could be very popular. If you haven't tried sports betting before and want to be familiar with the terms, check out this helpful guide from our friends at SportsLine to some see of the most popular ways to wager.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are just a few.

Against the spread: Football is one of the most popular sports to bet on, and the best way to wager is to place a spread bet. If Carolina is a 7.5-point favorite in a game against Atlanta, that side must win by eight points or more to cover the spread.

Over-under: Nobody gets into basketball like North Carolina sports fans do, so over-under bets are a must. Sportsbooks will list a number for the combined total of both teams' scores, and all you have to do is pick if the final score total will fall over or under that number.

Parlay: Parlay bets involve multiple sides, and they are very popular because the reward can be greater. If you choose five teams to win in a parlay bet at a North Carolina online sportsbook, all five of those sides must win in order for the bet to be a winner. These bets carry a higher risk, but the payoff can be pretty sweet if all the sides win.

Where to find the best North Carolina sports betting advice

