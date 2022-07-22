A handful of states could have sports betting legalized in the second half of 2022, but North Carolina sports betting will have to wait a little bit longer. In-person sports betting is already legal at the state's two tribal casinos, and the North Carolina House was working on a bill that would make North Carolina mobile sports betting legal as well. However, the bill was voted down in June 2022 by a 51-50 margin, in part because an amendment would have banned wagering on college sports. Fans in the Tar Heel State are especially passionate about their college sports teams, so the ban would have greatly impacted revenue. But while the bill was voted down this time around, experts are optimistic a new proposal for sports betting in North Carolina will be voted on in 2023 and that it will pass.

Once North Carolina online sports betting is legalized, sports fans across the state will be able to wager on their favorite sports and teams from the comfort of their own homes. That means the latest North Carolina sports book promo code and North Carolina sports book bonus code could be very popular. If you haven't tried sports betting before and want to be familiar with the terms, check out this helpful guide from our friends at SportsLine to some see of the most popular ways to wager.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are just a few.

Over-under: Basketball is a huge deal in North Carolina, and the best way to bet on it is to place an over-under bet. This bet involves games that have high scores, which makes it perfect for betting on hoops. An online sportsbook will place a number for the combine total of both scores, and you wager whether you think the score total will fall over or under that number.

Money line: Some of the most famous minor league baseball teams play in North Carolina, and the best way to wager on their games is to place a money line bet. If Durham is a -200 favorite, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on Durham to return $100 on that side to win. If Durham is a +200 underdog, there would be a $200 return on a $100 bet if Durham won.

Player props: If you want to bet on something other than the score of a game, prop bets are right for you. With player props, you can wager on smaller outcomes within a game. A player prop in a football game could be how many passing yards a quarterback will throw for, or how many rushing touchdowns a running back will have.

Where to find the best North Carolina sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in North Carolina or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush North Carolina online sports betting when it's a reality.