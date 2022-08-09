States all over the country are hammering out details for legal online sports betting, and North Carolina legislators are still searching to find out what works best for theirs. There was a bill earlier this year that could have legalized North Carolina sports betting, but it was voted down in June 2022 because it put a ban on betting on college sports. Since college sports have such a huge market in North Carolina, the best solution was to come up with a better bill that will benefit the state's sports atmosphere. Another bill to legalize North Carolina mobile sports betting likely won't be voted on until some time in 2023, but the wait will be worth it for sports betting in North Carolina to become a reality.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are just a few.

Against the spread: Since football is one of the most popular sports to bet on, you should know how to place a spread bet. If Carolina is a 7.5-point favorite in a game against Atlanta, that side must win by eight points or more to cover the spread. Atlanta can cover in that game by winning outright or losing by seven points or fewer.

Live betting: Basketball is huge in the Tar Heel State, and a great way to wager on it is with a live bet. Sportsbooks adjust certain odds throughout the game so you can bet along with the action. If a basketball game is tied late in the second half, you can wager on whether you think the game will go into overtime with a live bet.

Parlay: Parlays carry a bigger risk than other bets because they involve multiple sides covering at the same time. If only four sides cover in a five-way parlay, then the bet is a loser. However, if all five sides win, the reward is well worth it.

