North Carolina sports fans are looking forward to the launch of North Carolina sports betting, but they will have to wait a little bit longer for that to happen. A bill to legalize North Carolina mobile sports betting was voted down by state legislatures in June 2022 because an amendment would have made it illegal to wager on college sports. Since college sports are paramount in the Tar Heel State, sports betting in North Carolina could see a boon from college athletics. Experts are optimistic, however, that a new bill will be introduced in 2023 and make North Carolina online sportsbooks a reality.

Once North Carolina online sports betting is legalized, sports fans across the state will be able to wager on their favorite sports and teams from the comfort of their own homes. That means the latest North Carolina sports book promo code and North Carolina sports book bonus code could be very popular. If you haven't tried sports betting before and want to be familiar with the terms, check out this helpful guide from our friends at SportsLine to some see of the most popular ways to wager.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are just a few.

Over-Under: Basketball is the most popular sport in North Carolina, so knowing how to place an over-under bet is very important. Sportsbooks will set the final total of both teams combined scores and you wager on whether you think the total will fall over or under that number.

Player props: If you don't want to bet on the score, player prop bets are perfect for you. A player prop in basketball can be on how many rebounds a player has or how many points he has in the first half of a big game.

Outright: Perhaps the easiest bet to place, an outright bet is when you pick one winner for an entire sporting event. This is a very popular method for single-athlete sports such as golf or boxing.

