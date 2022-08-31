With so many states legalizing online sports betting this year, it's fair to wonder when North Carolina sports betting will follow suit. In fact, state legislatures voted down a bill that would have made North Carolina mobile sports betting legal because the measure would have banned betting on college sports. Since college sports is such a huge market in the Tar Heel State, not allowing it while betting on sports in North Carolina would do the state a disservice. Another bill to legalize North Carolina sports betting likely won't be voted on until some time in 2023.

Once North Carolina online sports betting is legalized, sports fans across the state will be able to wager on their favorite sports and teams from the comfort of their own homes. That means the latest North Carolina sports book promo code and North Carolina sports book bonus code could be very popular. If you haven't tried sports betting before and want to be familiar with the terms, check out this helpful guide from our friends at SportsLine to some see of the most popular ways to wager.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are just a few.

Against the spread: Football is the biggest sport in the country, and the best way to play along is to place a spread bet. If Carolina is listed as the 7.5-point favorite in a game against Atlanta, that side must win by eight points or more to cover the spread. Atlanta can cover in that game by winning outright or losing by seven points or fewer.

Push: In the event that neither team can cover their spread, the end result is a "tie" or push. If Carolina closes as a three-point favorite against Atlanta and then wins the game 27-24, neither team can cover and all bets on the spread are returned.

Parlay: This kind of bet is riskier because it involves two or more sides in the same bet and all sides have to win for the bet to be a winner. However if you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could win a whopping $1,100 if all four sides win.

Where to find the best North Carolina sports betting advice

