Basketball takes center stage in the month of March, providing fans with games almost every day. Millions of wagers will be placed in Ohio sports betting sites this month, making March the perfect time to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook Ohio. With so many games set to unfold, Ohio fans should get involved using the Caesars Sportsbook OH promo code. Download the Caesars Sportsbook App, register, deposit using the promo code GAME1BETC, and place your first bet. Bet as little as $20 and get it back as a Bet Credit if you lose, up to $1,500. Take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook OH promo code and Caesars Sportsbook Ohio deposit offer now, and remember to use the code GAME1BETC. You'll have 14 days to use the Bet Credit after you get it.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Ohio*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer by using the promo code GAME1BETC. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers. See details here. Note that if you are not in a legal betting state, you will be directed to SportsLine.com.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook OH in 2023:

Win totals: If you want to play the long game, win totals keep you in the game all season long. This type of bet involves picking the over or under on a set win total for a team. For example, Ohio's baseball win total might be set at 85, so the objective is to pick whether it wins more or fewer games than that. These bets are often placed in the preseason, but they are also live-updated as the season unfolds, so you can get in the action at any point.

Over/Under: Also referred to as the total, the over/under gives bettors the opportunity to predict whether the combined score of a game will be higher or lower than the posted number. For example, if the Ohio vs. Michigan game has an over/under of 45.5, any score higher than that results in the Over hitting. This bet is more about predicting how the game will unfold as opposed to which team will perform better.

Live betting: Online betting has opened the door for sportsbooks to instantly live-update their odds as games and events unfold. So while a lot of the action comes in before games, bettors also have the option to live bet spreads, money lines, over/unders, props and more as the action unfolds.

Ready to get started? Click here to get the latest promo from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the promo code GAME1BETC.

**OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum additional bet credit of $1,500. Bet credits must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.