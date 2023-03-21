Ohio online sports betting was legalized in January. Since that point, hundreds of millions of dollars worth of handle from Ohio sports betting sites has rolled in. But new records might fall in March since the Buckeye State is about to see plenty of interest in the start of the pro baseball season. Cincinnati and Cleveland are just days away from opening their schedule. Add in the conclusion of the biggest basketball tournament in the coming weeks, and it's easy to see why there are countless fans who want to bet on sports in Ohio.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook OH in 2023:

Over/Under: Also referred to as the total, the over/under gives bettors the opportunity to predict whether the combined score of a game will be higher or lower than the posted number. For example, if the Cleveland vs. Cincinnati game has an over/under of 45.5, any score higher than that results in the Over hitting. This bet is more about predicting how the game will unfold as opposed to which team will perform better.

Team totals: The total, or over/under, usually refers to how many combined points teams score in a game. But team totals are popular as well, and these are the wagers where a bettor will pick Over or Under on how many points just one team scores. If Cleveland's team total is set at 25.5, any point total of 26 or higher would cash the Over, while anything less than 25 results in a win for the Under.

Same Game Parlays: Same game parlays give bettors the ability to place multiple wagers on a single game. Every bet must hit for the wager to be a winner. For instance, if you place three picks on a same game parlay for Cleveland vs. Cincinnati and only two of them are correct, the bet is a loser.

