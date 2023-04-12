The professional basketball postseason gets underway this week, and Cleveland will be playing host to New York to begin the best-of-seven series. Cleveland's playoff push will certainly draw plenty of action for Ohio sports betting. In addition to Cleveland's basketball team, both professional baseball teams in Ohio will be taking the diamond multiple times in the coming week, meaning Caesars Sportsbook Ohio will be taking plenty of Ohio sports bets on those events and much more.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook App, register, deposit using the promo code GAMEFULLC, and you can get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250. Take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook OH promo code and Caesars Sportsbook Ohio deposit offer now, and remember to use the code GAMEFULLC. If your first bet loses, you'll get a single bet credit to use within 14 days.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Ohio*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer by using the promo code GAMEFULLC. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers. See details here. Note that if you are not in a legal betting state, you will be directed to SportsLine.com.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook OH in 2023:

Against the spread: This method is the most popular way to bet in sports like football and basketball. Both sides are handicapped, with the favorite listed with a minus sign. If Cleveland is listed as the -3.5 favorite, Cleveland must win by 4 points or more to cover the spread. If Cincinnati is listed at +5.5, Cincinnati is the underdog and must either win outright or lose by 5 points or fewer to cover.

Money line: Money line bets are plays on which side will win a contest without a spread involved. For example, if Cleveland is the clear favorite, it might be listed at -200. That means a $200 bet would return $100 in winnings. Underdogs are usually listed at plus money, such as +175 (risk $100 to win $175).

Prop bets: Proposition bets, or props, are bets on occurrences that do not necessarily impact the outcome of the game. In pro basketball, first bucket, points scored and total rebounds collected are popular prop bets. In professional soccer, first goalscorer, total shots on target and anytime goalscorer are among the most popular props listed.

Ready to get started? Click here to get the latest promo from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the promo code GAME1BETC.

*OH only. 21+. Valid only for new users and first wager of at least $10. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned as bonus bet only if wager is settled as a loss, to a maximum of $1,250; must be used within 14 days of receipt. Must register with eligible promo code. Tier Credits and Reward Credits will be added to account within 7 days after qualifying wager settles. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.