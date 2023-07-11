The professional baseball season is on break, meaning Cincinnati and Cleveland will both have several days off before taking the diamond again. In addition to the pro baseball festivities over the break, there are other sports that will be in focus for Ohio sports betting fans in the coming week. Cincinnati's professional soccer team is the best team in the Eastern Conference, while Columbus remains in the playoff picture. Both teams will be in action this week, giving Ohio sports bettors an opportunity to win big. Caesars Sportsbook OH will also provide fans the opportunity to bet on golf, auto racing, MMA and more. Meanwhile, football is also getting set to open up training camp in the coming weeks.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook OH in 2023:

Futures: Caesars Sportsbooks offers the opportunity to bet on which team will win the championship or other future events in a sport like football, baseball, basketball, soccer, golf, auto racing and more. For example, if Cincinnati is getting +3500 odds to win the championship before the season starts, that means a $100 bet would pay out $3,500 if Cincinnati were to win the title at season's end.

Against the spread: This method is the most popular way to bet in sports like football. Both sides are handicapped, with the favorite listed with a minus sign. If Cleveland is listed as the -3.5 favorite, Cleveland must win by 4 points or more to cover the spread. If Cincinnati is listed at +5.5, Cincinnati is the underdog and must either win outright or lose by 5 points or fewer to cover.

Same Game Parlays: Same game parlays give bettors the ability to place multiple wagers on a single game. Every bet must hit for the wager to be a winner. For instance, if you place three picks on a same game parlay for Cincinnati vs. Cleveland and only two of them are correct, the bet is a loser.

21 + only (18+ in DC). Must be physically present in MD, NJ, PA, IL, WV, MD, OH, AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY, AZ, IN, OH, LA, MI, NY, TN, VA and MA. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? MD, NJ, PA, IL, MD, OH Call 1-800-GAMBLER. WV Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY Call 1-800-522-4700, AZ call 1-800-NEXT-STEP, IN call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). LA Call 1-877-770-STOP. MI, Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. NY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). TN Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. VA Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. MA If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. FOR HELP, CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. Standard text rates may apply.