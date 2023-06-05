Ohio sports betting is now live, which has made fans more invested in sporting events than ever before. The ability to place a sports bet from the comfort of your home is one of the main reasons why sports betting in Ohio has boomed in popularity. The demand for the latest Ohio sportsbook promo code is also growing as residents are looking for sign-up bonuses that will pad their accounts right off the bat. Caesars Sportsbook is one of the largest sports betting operators in the state and is offering a deal for new customers. Download the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio app, register, deposit using the promo code GAMEFULLC, and you can get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250. Take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook OH promo code and Caesars Sportsbook Ohio deposit offer now, and remember to use the code GAMEFULLC. If your first bet loses, you'll get a single bet credit to use within 14 days.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Ohio*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer by using the promo code GAMEFULLC. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers. See details here. Note that if you are not in a legal betting state, you will be directed to SportsLine.com.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook OH in 2023:

Money line: Playing the money line is a bet on which side will win a game. The lines are set based on how the teams are handicapped. For example, a favorite might be placed at -225 to win (risk $225 to win $100), while the underdog might carry a +175 price (risk $100 to win $175).

Run line: Point spread pricing for baseball games. The favorite is normally listed at -1.5 runs, meaning they'd need to win by two runs or more for the bet to be a winner.

Team total: Bettors often think of the total, or over/under, as only the amount of total combined points scored by both teams in a game. But bettors can also wager on team totals. If Cleveland's baseball team total is 5.5 runs, this bet would cash if Cleveland scores six runs or more in the game.

Ready to get started?

21 + only (18+ in DC). Must be physically present in MD, NJ, PA, IL, WV, MD, OH, AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY, AZ, IN, OH, LA, MI, NY, TN, VA and MA. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? MD, NJ, PA, IL, MD, OH Call 1-800-GAMBLER. WV Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY Call 1-800-522-4700, AZ call 1-800-NEXT-STEP, IN call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). LA Call 1-877-770-STOP. MI, Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. NY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). TN Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. VA Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. MA If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. FOR HELP, CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. Standard text rates may apply.