Ever since Ohio sports betting became legal earlier this year, fans across the state have been placing wagers with ease.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio app, register, deposit using the promo code GAMEFULLC, and you can get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250. If your first bet loses, you'll get a single bet credit to use within 14 days.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Ohio*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer by using the promo code GAMEFULLC. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers. See details here. Note that if you are not in a legal betting state, you will be directed to SportsLine.com.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook OH in 2023:

Total Points-Rebounds-Assists: A popular pro basketball prop wager allowing bettors to choose over or under on the combined total of a player's points + rebounds + assists during that night's game. Betting these props is a substitute for choosing sides or totals and parlaying one player from multiple games together can enhance the potential payout.

Same Game Parlay (SGP): Bettors can choose to combine game lines, over/unders, game and player props from the same game with this specific wager. It's an ideal way to predict multiple facets of a game's outcome with more generous odds for parlaying them together.

Live Betting: If an event has already started, it doesn't necessarily mean that it's closed for betting. Bettors are available to bet most events from start into the final stanza though odds movement can fluctuate wildly depending on the results of the event.

21 + only (18+ in DC). Must be physically present in MD, NJ, PA, IL, WV, MD, OH, AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY, AZ, IN, OH, LA, MI, NY, TN, VA and MA. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? MD, NJ, PA, IL, MD, OH Call 1-800-GAMBLER. WV Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY Call 1-800-522-4700, AZ call 1-800-NEXT-STEP, IN call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). LA Call 1-877-770-STOP. MI, Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. NY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). TN Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. VA Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. MA If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. FOR HELP, CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. Standard text rates may apply.