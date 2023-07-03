Pro baseball is squarely in the spotlight as the midway point of the season approaches. One of the top surprises this year has been the play of Cincinnati. It enters the week tied atop the divisional standings at 45-39. Ohio sports bettors who have played them on the money line each game are now up almost 13 units for the season. Going Over the total on their games has also cashed 49 times in 84 games. And as the calendar flips to July, big events in golf, soccer, auto racing and MMA are coming into focus at Caesars Sportsbook OH. Football futures are also popular now with training camps opening before the end of the month.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio app, register, deposit using the promo code GAMEFULLC, and you can get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250. Take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook OH promo code and Caesars Sportsbook Ohio deposit offer now, and remember to use the code GAMEFULLC. If your first bet loses, you'll get a single bet credit to use within 14 days.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Ohio*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer by using the promo code GAMEFULLC. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers. See details here. Note that if you are not in a legal betting state, you will be directed to SportsLine.com.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook OH in 2023:

Over/Under: Also referred to as the total, the over/under gives bettors the opportunity to predict whether the combined score of a game will be higher or lower than the posted number. For example, if the Cincinnati vs. Chicago game has an over/under of 9, any score higher than that results in the Over hitting.

Three-Way Betting: While bets like over/under and spread have two-way outcomes (with a tie resulting in a push), sports such as soccer and MMA often have three-way betting. That means there are three possible results in a match. For soccer it could be either team winning or a draw. For MMA, a fight ends via KO/TKO, submission or points.

Team vs. The Field: If there's a heavy favorite to win it all, some sportsbooks will offer a bet "vs. the field." Since every other team still alive is considered the "field," the favorite will often be the big underdog. For example, in a Cincinnati vs. the field bet, Cincinnati might be +600, while the rest of the teams could get a price like -500.

Ready to get started? Click here to get the latest promo from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the promo code GAMEFULLC.

21 + only (18+ in DC). Must be physically present in MD, NJ, PA, IL, WV, MD, OH, AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY, AZ, IN, OH, LA, MI, NY, TN, VA and MA. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? MD, NJ, PA, IL, MD, OH Call 1-800-GAMBLER. WV Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY Call 1-800-522-4700, AZ call 1-800-NEXT-STEP, IN call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). LA Call 1-877-770-STOP. MI, Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. NY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). TN Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. VA Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. MA If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. FOR HELP, CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. Standard text rates may apply.