Se sports betting in Ohio has picked up speed since being legalized in January of 2023. In March, Ohio's third month of legal Ohio sports betting sites, the Buckeye State generated $738.6 million in handle. Ohio sports betting is quick and easy thanks to navigating Ohio sports betting apps that bring the action right to you, no matter which sport you want to bet on. With numerous sports being played on a daily basis, it's the perfect time to check out Caesars Sportsbook OH if you haven't already.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio app, register, deposit using the promo code GAMEFULLC, and you can get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250. Take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook OH promo code and Caesars Sportsbook Ohio deposit offer now, and remember to use the code GAMEFULLC. If your first bet loses, you'll get a single bet credit to use within 14 days.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Ohio*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer by using the promo code GAMEFULLC. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers. See details here. Note that if you are not in a legal betting state, you will be directed to SportsLine.com.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook OH in 2023:

Futures: Caesars Sportsbooks offers the opportunity to bet on which team will win the championship or other future events in a sport like football, baseball, basketball, soccer, golf, auto racing and more. For example, if Cincinnati is getting +3500 odds to win the championship before the season starts, that means a $100 bet would pay out $3,500 if Cincinnati were to win the title at season's end.

Same Game Parlays: Same game parlays give bettors the ability to place multiple wagers on a single game. Every bet must hit for the wager to be a winner. For instance, if you place three picks on a same game parlay for Cincinnati vs. Cleveland and only two of them are correct, the bet is a loser.

Money line: A money line bet is one of the most popular ways to play, especially when it comes to pro baseball. It's a simple method where you pick the outright winner of a game based on a price. A -175 favorite means you'd need to bet $175 to return $100 on that side to win. A +175 underdog would return $175 on a $100 bet.

