Cincinnati's pro baseball team has made the postseason just once in the last nine years, but that trend could be about to change. Cincinnati has put together one of the most exciting young lineups in pro baseball and enters the week atop the division at 41-37. Cincinnati sports bettors who have backed this team have seen huge returns. It is +998 on the money line for the season, meaning a $100 money-line bettor has returned just shy of $1,000. Cincinnati is certainly a popular team to back at Caesars Sportsbook OH right now, but there are also some big international sporting events coming up in golf, soccer and more.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook OH in 2023:

Money line: Spread is the most popular type of bet in basketball and football, but baseball bettors generally prefer the money line. A money-line bet is a play on which team will win, with the teams priced according to their status as the favorite or underdog. A favorite could be listed at something like -150 (risk $150 to win $100), while the underdog could be +130 (risk $100 to win $130).

Total bases: A bet on total bases is a wager on how many bases a player covers via hits in a game. Two singles would equal two bases, for example, while one home run would equal four. One hit plus a home run in one game would be five total bases. Players advancing once they're on base, or players who get on via a walk, being hit by a pitch or an error don't have those bases counted towards their total.

First 5 inning bets: Also known as F5 bets, these are wagers placed on the outcome of a baseball game through five innings. Since that's about the length starting pitchers go on average, bettors will often back or fade a specific team due to its starter.

