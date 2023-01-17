Ohio sports betting reportedly saw more than 11 million transactions in the first two days after going legal on Jan. 1, 2023. Another busy weekend for sports betting in Ohio is on tap at Caesars Sportsbook Ohio, as Cincinnati is set for a critical postseason game against Buffalo in the pro football playoffs. Cincinnati has won nine straight games and has a legitimate chance to win it all after coming up just one game short last season. If you're a resident of the Buckeye State and haven't gotten in on Ohio mobile sports betting, the time is now. Download the Caesars Sportsbook App, register, deposit using the promo code GAME1BETC, and place your first bet. Bet as little as $20 and get it back as a Bet Credit if you lose, up to $1,500. Take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook OH promo code and Caesars Sportsbook Ohio deposit offer now, and remember to use the code GAME1BETC. You'll have 14 days to use the Bet Credit after you get it.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Ohio*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer by using the promo code GAME1BETC. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers. See details here. Note that if you are not in a legal betting state, you will be directed to SportsLine.com.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook OH in 2023:

ATS record: ATS stands for against the spread, and this is a mark that tells how successful a team has been at covering spreads in a given time period. Cincinnati's pro football team, which is 13-4 outright, has been one of the best in the league, going 12-5 ATS this season. Good teams don't always cover at a high rate. For example, Buffalo is 14-3 straight up this season but just 8-9 ATS.



Bad beat: This is a betting term thrown around for a crushing, and often surprising, event that causes a bet to lose. A player getting hurt while one yard away from hitting a yardage prop is one example. But some of the most memorable bad beats come on the final play, such as a team intercepting a meaningless pass in garbage time and running it back for a score with no time left on the clock to prevent a cover.



Hedge: Hedging means betting on the opposing side of a line to lock in a profit. Cincinnati was +2200 to win it all in pro football before the season, so a $100 bet would return $2,200 in winnings. A bettor who already has that ticket in hand might consider betting some amount on Cincinnati opponents to win on the money line over the next few weeks to avoid making it an all-or-nothing wager.

Ready to get started? Click here to get the latest promo from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the promo code GAME1BETC.

**OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum additional bet credit of $1,500. Bet credits must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.