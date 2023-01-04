The switch has officially flipped in the Buckeye State. Ohio sports betting went live on Jan. 1, 2023 and Caesars Sportsbook OH is already open for Ohio sports mobile betting. It's an exciting time in the state, with the professional football postseason around the corner and Cincinnati's team expected to contend. Professional basketball is also rolling and Cleveland's team is near the top of the standings. After years of waiting, now is the time to bet on sports in Ohio. Download the Caesars Sportsbook App, register, deposit using the promo code GAME1BETC, and place your first bet. Bet as little as $20 and get it back as a Bet Credit if you lose, up to $1,500. Take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook OH promo code and Caesars Sportsbook Ohio deposit offer now, and remember to use the code GAME1BETC. You'll have 14 days to use the Bet Credit after you get it.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Ohio*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events in 2023:

Over/Under: The over/under, also referred to as the total, is how many combined points teams are expected to score in a contest. If the over/under is set at 45, then any combined score lower than that would make the Under cash. Anything more than that is a win for the Over. It it lands on 45, it's a push, which means the bet is refunded.



Money line: Money-line bets are plays on which side will win a contest without a spread involved. For example, if Cincinnati is the clear favorite, it might be listed at -300. That means a $300 bet would return $100 in winnings. Underdogs are usually listed at plus money, such as +200 (risk $100 to win $200).



Hook: To avoid pushes, lines often have a half-point added. That's why you see lines such as Cleveland -3.5. The half-point is considered "the hook," and they can be especially valuable when attached to common score margins in football like 3, 7 or 10.

**OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum additional bet credit of $1,500. Bet credits must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.