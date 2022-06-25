Fans finally know the day when they can dive into Ohio sports betting. Starting January 1, 2023, fans of pro football, pro basketball, and sports fans of any kind will be able to place bets at home, at a game, or even at a bar with friends. After the Ohio legislature passed a law paving the way for Ohio mobile sports betting last year, it has been a long road for Ohio to get to this point. Now the fun begins, and Ohio joins over a dozen other states that have legalized mobile and online sports betting in recent years. Starting next year, Ohio sports books will be able to entice residents with the latest Ohio sports book promo code and deposit code.

As you look around, it's important to note that most Ohio sportsbooks will have a unique Ohio sports book deposit code. Using sportsbook promo codes, sportsbook operators will be able to attract fans with distinct offers, including risk-free bets, deposit matches, odds boosts, and more. Below are some tips from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Ohio when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are several common sports betting terms:

Odds Boosts: An odds boost is commonly used on almost every sportsbook app and is not solely used as an offer for a customer depositing for the first time. These "boosts" usually increase the odds of a single bet, so more money will be awarded if the bet hits. It's important to note that just because a single bet is boosted, it does not mean it's a strong bet to make. It is always essential to evaluate these with a grain of salt and make sure it is a good bet for you.

Risk-Free Bets: A "Risk-Free" bet is offered by many sportsbooks because it gives the new bettor a feeling of comfort. Even if they lose their first bet after depositing, they know they can get their money back. While this is true, it is important to note that this does not mean you get the money back immediately. Instead, most operators give you credit back on your next wager. If you win the second wager, the money is back in your account and you can withdraw it at that point. So, although this offer is labeled as a "Risk-Free" bet, it's essential to know the limitations before using this offer through an Ohio sports book promo code.

Deposit match: A deposit match is one of the most generous offers because it gives value to the customer. Up to a specific limit, a sportsbook will match the amount of money the first-time depositor puts into their account. This doubles the amount of gambling capital for the new user to use as they begin to gamble on sports. However, sometimes there are limits on the amounts someone can withdraw to prevent fraud and abuse.

