In just a few short months, sports fans in Ohio will join fans across 30-plus other states who are enjoying legal online sports betting. It took months to hammer out all the details, but legal Ohio sports betting will launch in January 2023, just in time for all of the exciting sports that will take place after the start of the new year. Residents in the Buckeye State are very passionate about their sports teams, so there is no doubt that Ohio mobile sports betting will be a huge hit for basketball season, the football playoffs, and more.

It may be daunting for new sports gamblers, so SportsLine is here to help you better understand sports betting terminology. Below are several sports betting terms and what they mean from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Ohio when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are several common sports betting terms:

Over/Under: Basketball will be in full swing once Ohio online sportsbooks launch, so you should know how to place an O/U bet. If a sportsbook sets the over/under for a game between Cleveland and Golden State at 200, you would wager whether you think the final total of both scores will fall over or under that number.

Against the spread: Football will still be in season, and so will spread betting. If Cincinnati is a 7.5-point favorite against Cleveland, they need to score eight or more points to cover the spread. Cleveland can cover by winning outright or losing by seven or fewer points.

Parlay: This high risk, high reward bet involves two or more sides on the same wager. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could return $1,100 if all four sides win.

Where to find the best Ohio sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Ohio or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine.com, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer.