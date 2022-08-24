The countdown is on for Ohioans to join sports fans across the country in legally betting on their favorite sports and teams. Ohio sports betting is set to launch in January 2023 and will be a hit in the Buckeye State. Football, basketball and hockey will be the big sports to bet on at that time of year, and you know Ohio sports books will be ready to offer plenty of wagers. It won't take long for an exclusive Ohio sports book deposit bonus and Ohio sports book promo code to be a huge hit.

It may be daunting for new sports gamblers, so SportsLine is here to help you better understand sports betting terminology. Below are several sports betting terms and what they mean from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Ohio when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are several common sports betting terms:

Over-Under: Basketball is big in Ohio and placing an over-under bet is the best way to play along with your favorite team. If the over-under for a game between Cleveland and Golden State is 210, you would wager whether you think the final total of both teams' scores will be over or under 210.

Against the spread: Football rules in the sports betting world, as do placing spread bets on games. If Cincinnati is a 7.5-point favorite against Cleveland, they need to win by eight or more points to cover the spread. Cleveland can cover by winning outright or losing by seven or fewer points.

Parlay: Parlays involve two or more sides in one individual bet, so they are risky because all sides have to win but they can also have a big payday. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could win $1,100 if all four sides win.

