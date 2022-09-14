The countdown is officially on for Ohio to join more than 30 states that have legalized sports betting. It has been a long road to legal Ohio sports betting in the Buckeye State, which will launch in January 2023. Ohioans are very passionate about their sports teams, so there is no doubt that an exclusive Ohio sportsbook deposit code and a unique Ohio online sportsbook promo code will be popular as the calendar turns to the new year and Ohio mobile sports betting becomes a reality.

It may be daunting for new sports gamblers, so SportsLine is here to help you better understand sports betting terminology. Below are several sports betting terms and what they mean from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Ohio when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are several common sports betting terms:

Against the spread: Football is a huge draw for sports betting, so spread betting is king. If Cincinnati is a 7.5-point favorite against Cleveland, they need to score eight or more points to cover the spread. Cleveland can cover by winning outright or losing by seven or fewer points.

Push: If neither team can cover the spread, it is considered a "tie" or a push. If Cincinnati closes as a three-point favorite against Cleveland and then wins the game 27-24, neither team covers the spread and all bets are returned.

Teaser: This is a tactic where you adjust the point spread, which lowers both the risk but also the reward. If your two favorite teams are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover.

Where to find the best Ohio sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Ohio or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine.com, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer.