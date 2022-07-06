Fans in Ohio won't have to wait much longer for Ohio sports betting to be legal in their state. State officials have been busy ironing out rules and regulations, and now the countdown is on for Ohio mobile sports betting to launch in January 2023. Once Ohio online sportsbooks are open for business, fans all over the Buckeye State will be able to use an exclusive Ohio sports book deposit code and unique Ohio online sportsbook promo code when they wager on their favorite teams and athletes. All the biggest sports from pro football to basketball to hockey will be in season at that point, giving Ohio sports fans plenty of options when it comes to sports betting in Ohio for the first time.

It may be daunting for new sports gamblers, so SportsLine is here to help you better understand sports betting. Below are some terms used in sports betting and what they mean from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Ohio when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are several common sports betting terms:

Parlay: Parlays are popular because they offer sports bettors a chance to win big with a minimal investment, and they are exciting because the risk is higher. Parlays involve the selection of two or more propositions on a single wager, and all of the teams must win for the bet to become a winner. For example, if you pick both of Ohio's baseball teams along with three other teams on a parlay then all five teams have to win for the bet to be a winner. If only four teams cover the spread, the bet is a loser.

Teaser: This method pays lower odds than a parlay, but remains popular because handicappers still find them profitable. Teasers are a variation of point-spread betting in which they allow the bettor to increase the point value of their selected team. For example, let's say both Cleveland's and Cincinnati's football teams are seven-point favorites and you think they will win their games but you are unsure if they will cover the spread. Using a six-point teaser will drop each team to a -1 favorite, meaning they only need to win by two points for your bet to be good.

Push: Simply put, a push is a tie from a betting perspective when neither team can cover the spread. For example, if Cincinnati's pro football team has closed as a three-point favorite against Cleveland and then wins the game 27-24, neither team covers the spread and it is considered a push. When this happens, all bets on the spread are returned.

Where to find the best Ohio sports betting advice

