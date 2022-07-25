New Year's Day is already an important day on the sports calendar with major college football bowls taking place. January 1 also sees the end of pro football's regular season approaching as well as hockey and basketball in the midst of their seasons. But Jan. 1, 2023 will be more than just a holiday for Ohio residents since it marks the start of Ohio sports betting. The laws have already been signed by the governor and New Year's Day 2023 is when they go into effect. Fans of the pro and college teams from Cleveland to Columbus to Cincinnati, and everywhere in between, will be able to lay down bets in their favorite sportsbooks as well as participate in Ohio mobile sports betting.

It may be daunting for new sports gamblers, so SportsLine is here to help you better understand sports betting. Below are some terms used in sports betting and what they mean from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Ohio when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are several common sports betting terms:

Against the spread: Many casual sports fans have at least heard of the phrase "against the spread" but are unsure as to what it means. How against the spread betting works is that instead of simply picking a winner or loser, you bet whether the margin of victory will fall within a predetermined range, or spread. For example, if Cincinnati's pro football team is a 5.5 favorite over Cleveland, then you would bet on Cincinnati if you think it will win by more than 5.5 points. If you think Cleveland will either win or lose by no more than 5.5 points, meaning you believe Cleveland will cover, then you would wager on Cleveland.

Parlay: A sports parlay links together multiple wagers within a single bet. It increases the difficulty of nailing the bet, but it also increases the corresponding payout. For example, if you think Columbus' pro hockey and soccer teams will both score three-plus goals, then you could make a two-team parlay bet. If you foresee Cincinnati's soccer team recording a clean sheet, then you could add it and make it a three-team parlay. The likelihood of winning the parlay decreases as it becomes more complex, but the reward if you win would also be greater than placing those as individual bets.

