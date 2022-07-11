While bills to legalize sports betting in Ohio were signed in 2021, it won't be until Jan. 1, 2023, that the bills will go into effect. That will be just in time for the college and pro football playoffs, and the Buckeye State will be hoping its teams are still in contention at that point. But even if that's not the case, Ohioans will have plenty of other Ohio sports betting options from basketball to hockey to golf. Ohio residents will also be able to take advantage of the latest Ohio sports betting promo code that could result in bet insurance, deposit matches, referral bonuses or profit boosts. Sportsbooks often offer an Ohio sports betting deposit code to entice both novices looking to make first-time bets as well as experienced gamblers who need an added incentive to lay down a wager.

It may be daunting for new sports gamblers, so SportsLine is here to help you better understand sports betting. Below are some terms used in sports betting and what they mean from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Ohio when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are several common sports betting terms:

Money line: These bets are probably the most straightforward since you simply bet on the outright winner. In sports like baseball and basketball where there must be a winner, there are simply two options. But in other sports where draws are possible, such as soccer, there is a third option to make a money-line draw bet. For example, if in pro soccer, Columbus is taking on Cincinnati and a draw is priced at +295, then wagering $100 on the draw outcome would win you $295 if that's the final outcome.

Over-Under: The over-under usually refers to the total score of a sporting event, so you bet if the score will be over or under the predetermined bar. This type of bet could also be used for individual athletes in relation to their statistics. For example, the quarterback for Cleveland could have an over-under of 2.5 for passing touchdowns for a given game. Then, you would simply bet the under if you think he'll have two or fewer passing touchdowns, or you would take the over if you think he'll have at least three touchdowns.

Push: Simply put, a push is a tie from a betting perspective when neither team can cover the spread. For example, if Cincinnati's pro football team has closed as a three-point favorite against Cleveland and then wins the game 27-24, neither team covers the spread and it is considered a push. When this happens, all bets on the spread are returned.

Where to find the best Ohio sports betting advice

