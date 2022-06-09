Ohio sports fans, a date has finally been set. Starting January 1, 2023, mobile and online sports betting will be live throughout the state. This latest announcement is truly exciting news for fans who have been waiting for years to gamble on sports in the Buckeye State. From the comfort of your own home to the racetrack or casino to the stands of ballgames and events, Ohioans will be able to wager on sports from any mobile device. This announcement has sports gambling operators lining up for the opportunity to attract new customers in Ohio with special offers. Using sportsbook promo codes, sportsbook operators will be able to attract fans with fantastic offers, including risk-free bets, deposit matches, odds boosts, and more.

Promo codes are the key to unlocking all the sportsbooks have to offer because it gives customers a leg up or some free bets to get started.

How to bet on sports in Ohio when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are several common sports betting terms:

Bankroll: A bankroll is a maximum amount of money a gambler has designated they can spend on gambling. Determining and sticking to this maximum amount is vital to gambling responsibly and allowing you to enjoy gambling for the long term. Having discipline is essential with the highs and lows of sports gambling and prevents the stress of losing the money you cannot afford to. Once a bankroll has been established, the standard rule is to divide it by 50 to get your unit size. Then, as explained in the next term, this unit is used to know how much to gamble on any one individual bet.

Units: Beginning with your bankroll, a unit is a fraction of that bankroll that is an amount designated by the gambler to wager on any individual bet. For example, if your bankroll is $1,000, wagering 2%, or $20, would be a unit. This prevents the gambler from wagering too much on any one single opportunity. It is also a way to consistently report sports gambling winnings and losses to see how well your wagers perform over time. Most professional bettors use a unit system to evaluate performance instead of dollars because everyone's unit size differs.

ROI: After determining your bankroll and unit, to evaluate performance, bettors use ROI. Like any business, assessing your return on investment (ROI) gives you an idea of how good of a gambler you are and what you expect to earn or lose on sports gambling over time. Knowing the three numbers listed above can provide any bettor confidence that they are gambling responsibly.

