Sports betting is close to becoming legal in the great state of Ohio. After a long wait and grueling process, Ohio sports betting will open to the public on January 1, 2023. As the state legislature puts the final regulations and operators apply for licenses, sports fans in the Buckeye State are counting down the days until the new year. Once Ohio mobile sports betting is legal, not only will casinos and racetracks be able to accept wagers, but residents of Ohio will be able to place bets online and from their mobile phones. Customers will be able to bet on sports in Ohio from the comfort of their own homes, and operators will be able to accept bets from anywhere with an internet connection across the state.



As soon as Ohio sports gambling goes live, there will be many intriguing sportsbook promo codes with significant welcome offers. Sports fans in the Buckeye State are fanatical about their teams, so there is no doubt that legal Ohio mobile sports betting will be a major hit. It may be daunting for new sports gamblers, so SportsLine is here to help you better understand sports betting terminology. Below are several sports betting terms and what they mean from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Ohio when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are several common sports betting terms:

Bankroll: A bankroll is a designated pot of funds that a sports bettor establishes as a limit on the amount of money they are willing to wager. It's essential to set this limit before you begin gambling so you never lose too much. For each bet, consider a small percent of your overall bankroll so you don't lose it all at once and so you can gamble for the long term. This set amount is referred to as your unit size.

Bookmaker: A bookmaker is a person or group approved with a license by a state to accept bets on sports. Sports betting operators then can offer wagers from a variety of sports at their discretion as long as it is allowed by the state's law. Each state has a different registration process, number of permitted operators, and how licenses may be utilized. Some states also have limits on college sports, props, and futures, making the bookmaker's job even more difficult. These license requirements put the burden on the bookmaker to follow the rules to be able to continue to accept bets in the state.

Limit: One example of a law or restriction on sportsbook operators is limits. Limits can include maximum wagers by any one gambler, the number of bets at one time, the number of bets on one game, and the number of live bets that will be accepted. Many people never have to worry about limits on their bets unless they are betting large amounts of money. The burden is always on the bookmaker to only accept lawful wagers and maintain their legal status in the state by following these limits.

