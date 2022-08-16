Ohio sports fans have been waiting patiently, and the time has come for their state to be one of the newest to add legal Ohio sports betting. State legislatures took the time to iron out all the details, and now Ohio online sports betting will launch in January 2023. Ohio residents are very passionate about their sports teams, so you know online sports betting in Ohio is going to be a major hit in the Buckeye State. It won't take long for an exclusive Ohio sports book promo code and unique Ohio sports book bonus offer to boom in popularity.

It may be daunting for new sports gamblers, so SportsLine is here to help you better understand sports betting. Below are some terms used in sports betting and what they mean from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Ohio when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are several common sports betting terms:

Against the spread: Football is a big deal in Ohio, so you should know how to place a spread bet. If Cincinnati is a 7.5-point favorite against Pittsburgh, they need to score eight or more points to cover the spread. Pittsburgh can cover by winning outright or losing by seven or fewer points.

Push: If neither team can cover the spread, the result is called a push. If Cincinnati closes as a three-point favorite against Cleveland and then wins the game 27-24, neither team covers the spread and all bets are returned.

Parlay: A parlay is a bet that contains two or more teams, which makes it a riskier but more rewarding bet because all sides have to win for the bet to be a winner. If you bet $100 on a four-way parlay where the odds are 11-1, the amount won is $1,100 if all four sides win.

Where to find the best Ohio sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Ohio or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine.com, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer.