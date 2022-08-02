Summer sports are still in full swing, but Ohio residents are already looking to winter time when Ohio sports betting will finally be legal in their state. Legal Ohio mobile sports betting is set to launch in January 2023, and sports fans in the Buckeye State will be able to bet on their favorite teams along with over half of the country. Sports betting in Ohio means exclusive the latest Ohio sports book promo code and unique Ohio sportsbook deposit code could be very popular with first-time bettors. And with football, basketball and hockey all being in season at that time, Ohio sports fans will have plenty of games to wager on.

It may be daunting for new sports gamblers, so SportsLine is here to help you better understand sports betting. Below are some terms used in sports betting and what they mean from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Ohio when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are several common sports betting terms:

Over-Under: Basketball is big in Ohio, so you'll want to know how to place an over-under bet. If the over-under for a game between Cleveland and Chicago is 200, you would wager on whether the total of their final scores will be over or under 200.

Against the spread: If Cincinnati has another big season, you'll be placing spread bets to get in on the action. If Cincinnati is a 7.5-point favorite against Pittsburgh, it needs to win by eight or more points to cover the spread.

Prop bet: Prop bets apply to outcomes other than the final score and can be used over all sporting events. Popular props include how many rebounds a basketball player will have in a game or how many catches a wide receiver will have.

Where to find the best Ohio sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Ohio or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine.com, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer.