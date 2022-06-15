The casino control commission for the state of Ohio has announced a date for when mobile and online sports betting will finally be live. Starting January 1, 2023, Ohio sports fans should be able to gamble on sports throughout the state on any computer or mobile device. This announcement was a significant win years in the making for Ohio sports betting. Residents will join over a dozen other states, including several in the Midwest, by welcoming Ohio sports books. Just in time for the pro football playoffs, residents will be able to sign up using Ohio sports book promo codes to several Ohio sports book apps and bet on their favorite team to win it all.

Using Ohio sportsbook bonus codes, sportsbook operators will be able to attract fans with unique offers, including risk-free bets, deposit matches, odds boosts, and more. Promo codes can be valuable and maximize opportunity, especially before significant sporting events. It's essential to use the best Ohio sports book operator and promo codes for you, so it's important to know how sports gambling works and how to do it responsibly. Below are some tips from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Ohio when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are several common sports betting terms:

Against the Spread: Betting ATS or "Against the Spread" refers to betting against a line predetermined from the sportsbook. Unlike a money line bet, even if you picked the right team to win, the team has to win by an amount larger than the line. For example, if a team is favored by three (-3), that bettor would need that team to win by four or more to win your wager.

Over-Under: Over-Under, or wagering on a total of a sporting event, is very popular. Outside of wagering against the spread or money line, betting on the total score, points, runs, or goals scored is the most bet-on item in sports. You can bet over the total presented or the under, and these lines are usually offered not only for the sum of the game, but also the final score per team.

Parlay: A parlay combines multiple offered bets or legs onto one ticket for a larger payout. The wager can include against the spread bets, totals, props, or anything in between. This bet allows a bettor to bet small amounts, but by combining everything together can result in a big payout. However, these are risky, and it is wise to wager responsibly because the likelihood of winning is lower over time.

