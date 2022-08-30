Fans won't have to wait much longer because legal Ohio sports betting is finally going to launch. After extensive planning, Ohio mobile sports betting is set to launch in January 2023. Ohioans are very passionate about their sports teams, so there is no doubt that the latest Ohio sports book promo code will be a big hit in the Buckeye State. Since Ohio mobile sports betting is new to the state, an exclusive Ohio sports book deposit code and unique Ohio online sportsbook code will be very popular as the new year kicks off.

It may be daunting for new sports gamblers, so SportsLine is here to help you better understand sports betting terminology. Below are several sports betting terms and what they mean from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Ohio when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are several common sports betting terms:

Against the spread: Football will always be a huge draw in Ohio, so you should be a master at spread betting. If Cincinnati is a 7.5-point favorite against Cleveland, they need to score eight or more points to cover the spread. Cleveland can cover by winning outright or losing by seven or fewer points.

Parlay: This popular method includes two or more sides on one bet, so it's riskier but has a bigger reward if all sides win. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could win $1,100 if all four sides win.

Teaser: A teaser is a type of parlay bet where you can adjust the point spread. If both Cincinnati and Cleveland are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover.

Where to find the best Ohio sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Ohio or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine.com, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer.