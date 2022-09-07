With the return of football this month, fans are on the edges of their seats waiting for legal Ohio sports betting to launch. Ohio mobile sports betting will kick off in January 2023, making the Buckeye State one of the newest states to give sports fans the chance to wager on their favorite teams from the comfort of their own homes. Ohioans are very passionate about their sports teams, so there is no doubt sports betting in Ohio will be an instant hit and that an exclusive Ohio online sports book promo code and Ohio online sportsbook deposit bonus are going to be must-haves in the new year.

It may be daunting for new sports gamblers, so SportsLine is here to help you better understand sports betting terminology. Below are several sports betting terms and what they mean from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Ohio when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are several common sports betting terms:

Against the spread: Ohio loves its football teams, so expect spread betting to be very popular. If Cincinnati is a 7.5-point favorite against Cleveland, they need to win by eight or more points to cover the spread. Cleveland can cover by winning outright or losing by seven or fewer points.

Prop bet: If you want to bet on something other than the final score of a game, a prop bet is right for you. Popular prop bets in football include how many passes a tight end catches or how many touchdowns a running back rushes in.

Parlay: Parlays involve two or more sides in one bet, so the risk is higher but the reward is worth it. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could win $1,100 if all four sides win.

Where to find the best Ohio sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Ohio or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine.com, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer.