The anticipation for sports betting in the state of Ohio is building. Even some of the Buckeye State's biggest professional sports teams are staking an early claim. In February, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced a partnership with a sports betting platform. As the process of full legalization of sports betting makes its way through the state's government, there's plenty to keep track of related to Ohio sports betting, which could launch in early 2023.

In addition to resources that teach the ins-and-outs of sports betting, players will be able to search out Ohio sportsbook promo codes that offer ways to ease into Ohio online sports betting. Ohio sportsbook promos could include benefits like risk-free betting and matching deposits. Below are some tips from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Ohio when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Against the spread: Sportsbook offer spreads in an effort to level the playing field in games where one side has a real or perceived advantage. If Cleveland is a 6.5-point favorite over Cincinnati, an against the spread, or "ATS," bet on Cleveland would mean that Cleveland has to win by seven or more points to cover the spread. This is one of the most popular ways to bet on sports.

Teaser: A teaser stacks multiple legs into one wager that gives the bettor more favorable lines in exchange for a smaller payout. A standard three-team parlay pays out nearly 6-1, but a three-team teaser that swings each spread by six points pays 9-5.

Over-Under: Betting on the number of total points scored in a game is another popular option. All you have to do is choose whether a final score will finish above or below the given value. This style of betting is also used for a team's or individual player's production.

Where to find the best Ohio sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Ohio or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine.com, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer.