How to bet on sports in Ohio when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Against the spread: This is one of the most popular ways to bet in sports, especially if you are betting on basketball and football. Both sides are handicapped, with the favorite listed with a minus sign. If a spread is listed as Cleveland -10.5, that team must win by at least 11 points to cover the spread. Cleveland +10.5 means that side is the underdog and it must either win or lose by 10 points fewer to cover.

Money line: Money-line betting is another popular way to wager on sports and is frequently used to bet on pro baseball. The objective is to pick the outright winner based on price. If Cleveland is playing a baseball game against Cincinnati and listed as a -200 favorite, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on Cleveland to return $100 on that side to win. If Cleveland were a +200 underdog, there would mean a $200 return on a $100 bet if Cleveland won.

Over-Under: This method is best used if you are expecting a game to have a very high or very low score, like in pro basketball. Sportsbooks will set a total number of points expected for a game and then bettors decide which side of that number the combined scores will land on. If the over-under for a basketball game between Cleveland and Chicago is 200, you can bet on whether the total of the two scores will be more or less than 200.

Where to find the best Ohio sports betting advice

