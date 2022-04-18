Coming off an appearance in the pro football championship, many Ohioans are eagerly awaiting Cincinnati's upcoming season. Fans in Ohio are also looking forward to the legalization of Ohio sports betting. Bills to legalize Ohio sports books were signed by the governor in December of last year. Now, the rules and regulations are being established before the general public can bet on sports in Ohio for any of their favorite teams. Fantasy sports and gambling at race tracks are already legal in Ohio. Next up is sports betting, either in-person or online, which could be legalized and launched in early 2023.

How to bet on sports in Ohio when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Against the spread: Sportsbook offer spreads in an effort to level the playing field in games where one side has a real or perceived advantage. If Cleveland is a 6.5-point favorite over Cincinnati, an against the spread, or "ATS," bet on Cleveland would mean that Cleveland has to win by seven or more points to cover the spread. This is one of the most popular ways to bet on sports.

Futures: Instead of predicting a single game, futures bets are more of big-picture gambles on long-term events. You could wager on which team will win a championship or even gamble on which state that championship-winning team resides in. Futures bets are also made on players, such as predicting who will win a league's MVP or which player will lead the league in points.

Live Betting: These odds and bets are calculated and made after a sporting event has already begun. Based on time, score and other factors, sportsbooks release new in-game odds to which users can bet on. If you are someone who notices in-game trends and how they could affect the outcome of a game, then live betting should be very appealing to you.

