With sports betting now legal in 30 states, Ohio sports fans are eagerly waiting to legally bet on sports in Ohio. Fantasy sports and gambling at race tracks in Ohio are already legal, but in-person and Ohio online sports betting are right around the corner. Bills to legalize Ohio sports books were signed by the governor in December 2021, and now the rules and regulations are being finalized so the general public can bet on sports in Ohio.

Ohio sportsbooks are expected to launch by 2023.

How to bet on sports in Ohio when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Money line: Money line betting is one of the most popular ways to wager on sports and is frequently used in pro baseball. The objective is to pick the outright winner based on price. If Cleveland is playing a baseball game against Cincinnati and listed as a -200 favorite, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on Cleveland to return $100 on that team to win. If Cleveland were a +200 underdog, there would be a $200 return on a $100 bet if Cleveland won.

Proposition bets: A "prop" bet is a wager on a given outcome within a game other than the final score. A prop bet in a baseball game between Cleveland and Cincinnati could be on whether a player for Cleveland hits a home run. A bet could also be placed on whether Cincinnati's starting pitcher makes it through seven innings or on how many strikeouts he records.

Futures: Want to bet on more than just a single game? Futures bets are big-picture gambles on long-term events, like a full sports season. You can wager on which baseball team will win the championship or which player will claim the season-ending MVP award. Even though the pro football season is still a few months away, bettors can make early wagers on how they think Cincinnati's football team will perform.

